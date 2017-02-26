Top 5 Cities We Wish NBA All-Star Weekend Could Be Held

Gregg Popovich Says He Needs To ‘Dry Out’ After A Boozy Weekend In Los Angeles

02.26.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has become increasingly-adamant over the years about enjoying life away from basketball. He’s gone on record as saying that if, in the future, the NBA schedule extends into the summer months, he’d rather not take part. Life’s too short for all that.

He also once threatened to fire then-assistant Mike Brown if he didn’t take personal time to be with his sick daughter. It’s clear that he has his priorities straight, and that apparently sometimes includes using a little down-time in the middle of road trip to indulge (perhaps overly so) his epicurean proclivities.

He might be exaggerating a bit, but regardless, it certainly hasn’t affected his team’s performance on the court. The Spurs managed to eke out a 105-97 win over the Clippers on Friday night and are well on their way to blowing out the Lakers in their Sunday afternoon matinee. There’s been a long-running joke about watching visiting teams sweating out the demons during their Sunday games in Los Angeles after a long night in Tinseltown.

Nevertheless, eating and drinking with friends is a great way to build camaraderie. And let’s not forget that the Spurs are the second-best team in the league and have a three-and-a-half game cushion over the Rockets.

