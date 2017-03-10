Gregg Popovich Was In No Mood For David Aldridge’s Questions

NBA on TNT

Gregg Popovich hates the in-game interview more than you hate anything. Just check out this, this, this and this. It makes you wonder why these interviews exist if reporters don’t want to do them, fans don’t want to watch them and coaches don’t want to participate in them.

But here we are again, as Popovich could not have been less interested in the questions from David Aldridge on Thursday night.

Coach Pop keeping it real with our @daldridgetnt 😂 pic.twitter.com/rGJWfOwlwI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2017

Aldridge: What did you see from your team in the first quarter?

Popovich: [long, exaggerated pause and sigh] I’ve gotta think about all that?

Aldridge: Yeah.

Popovich: Can you be more specific?

Aldridge: How was your team’s defense in the first quarter?

Popovich: Ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

“I’ve gotta think about all that?” should be the standard response to any question that is not sharply pointed about a narrow topic.

Me: Hey Pop, how was your day?

Popovich: I’ve gotta think about all that?

Me: Hey Pop, what’s the meaning of life?

Popovich: I’ve gotta think about all that?

Me: Hey Pop, what’s the most interesting storyline so far through six seasons of <em>Game of Thrones</em> and how do you feel the shortened final two seasons will affective the narrative since George R. R. Martin has no pages?

Popovich: I’ve gotta think about all that?

A fun social experiment would be to answer all questions like Popovich and see how long it takes for you to get beat up.