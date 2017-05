Getty Image

The Spurs and Warriors opened their long awaited Western Conference Finals series on Sunday afternoon in Oakland, but for San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, he can’t help but be a bit distracted by everything going on in the world.

Prior to Game 1, Popovich was asked about those distractions and was open with his thoughts on Donald Trump — as he has been on multiple occasions in the past — and his problems with how Trump handles the presidency.