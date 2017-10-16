Getty Image

No NBA coach has been more vocal about his disdain for Donald Trump than Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. In some of his more notable critiques of the president, Popovich has discussed Trump in the wake of the Women’s March, said that Trump is “dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be,” and called the United States during the era of Trump “an embarrassment to the world.”

On Monday, though, Popovich offered his most pointed criticism of Trump yet. Citing his disdain for Trump’s false allegations about Barack Obama never calling the families of fallen members of the military, Popovich made it a point to call Dave Zirin of The Nation so he could vent his anger.

According to Zirin, Popovich, a former member of the United States Air Force, said “I want to say something and please just let me talk and please make sure this is on the record.” Zirin obliged, and then Popovich went off.