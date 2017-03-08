Getty Image

As the NBA’s quietest superstar, Kawhi Leonard is never going to be the one boasting about his talents or stating his MVP case vocally. Instead, he’ll simply make ridiculous plays on both ends of the court that make fans, opponents and even teammates shake their head in awe of his abilities as the league’s best two-way player.

Those abilities were never more apparent than on Monday night when he drilled a go-ahead three-pointer and then blocked a James Harden layup on back-to-back possessions to seal a Spurs win over the Rockets. That sequence immediately became Leonard’s signature moment of the season and thrust him into the public conscience when it comes to the stacked MVP race for the 2016-17 season.

How Leonard got to this point, from being the 15th overall pick in the 2011 Draft out of San Diego State where in his best season he shot 29.1 percent from three to being a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a career 39 percent three-point shooter at the NBA level, is astounding.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has watched over Leonard’s development throughout his career, and recently told ESPN.com’s Michael C. Wright that Leonard’s mentality is what sets him apart from the majority of NBA players and makes him one of the league’s elite.