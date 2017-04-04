Russell Westbrook Continues His Statistical Assault

04.03.17 1 min ago

Hannibal Buress is one of the funniest comedians on earth. Vince Staples may be the funniest person in music. Both are huge basketball fans. There really should be a half-hour program that airs once a week where the two of them just talk about hoops, but since we don’t have that, this three-minute video from The Ringer will have to do.

The pair discussed tough guys in the NBA. No amount of writing that anyone can do would do this video justice, so please, set aside a few minutes and watch the entire thing.

