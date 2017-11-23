Twitter/@dallasmavs

The Grizzlies led the lowly Mavericks by as many as 19 points on Wednesday night, but Dallas stormed back late to make it a game and, eventually, stun Memphis.

Memphis took a two-point lead with 0.5 seconds to play on a tip dunk by JaMychal Green that was reviewed for basket interference (and ruled good). Dallas advanced the ball to the sideline and got a pass into Harrison Barnes, who had just enough time to catch the bounce pass and hoist a deep three for the win.