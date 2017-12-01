Getty Image

Hassan Whiteside was not happy on Wednesday evening. The Miami Heat ‘s big man had been dealing with a sore left knee for some time, and did not believe the team’s medical staff was giving the “serious issue” he had the attention it deserved. It was a professional athlete calling out his team’s medical staff, so obviously it was the kind of thing that made headlines.

Whiteside missed Miami’s game against the Knicks that evening, and one day later, the Heat announced that he would be sidelined with the injury. Classified as a “left knee bone bruise,” Whiteside claimed he suffered the injury during the team’s season opener and that it was still bugging him, even though he missed five games because of the bum wheel.

Miami announced the news in a press release, and added that Whiteside will miss 1-2 weeks to rehabilitate the injury.

The Miami HEAT announced today that center Hassan Whiteside will begin rehab immediately due to a left knee bone bruise. The rehab process will include a strength and conditioning program over the next one-to-two weeks.

While losing Whiteside — who leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage — isn’t good, the team had to have been relieved that he’ll only miss a few games as opposed to longer period of time. Hopefully Whiteside’s rehabilitation doesn’t need to be extended and he’s able to return to the team with his knee at 100 percent soon.