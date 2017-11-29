Getty Image

Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been dealing with a sore knee basically all year — he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during Miami’s season opener against the Orlando Magic and proceeded to miss the next five games. That was in mid-October, but the knee is apparently still giving Whiteside problems.

The fifth-year center will miss Miami’s game on Wednesday night against the Knicks due to continued soreness in the knee, according to the Miami Herald. Even worse, Whiteside thinks there might be something to all this soreness, and is calling out the Heat’s medical staff over not doing what they can to fix his bum wheel.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Whiteside had some harsh words over the way Miami has handled his knee, saying that he is suffering from a “serious issue.”