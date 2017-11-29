Hassan Whiteside Called Out The Heat’s Medical Staff Over His Ongoing Knee Pain

#Miami Heat
11.29.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been dealing with a sore knee basically all year — he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during Miami’s season opener against the Orlando Magic and proceeded to miss the next five games. That was in mid-October, but the knee is apparently still giving Whiteside problems.

The fifth-year center will miss Miami’s game on Wednesday night against the Knicks due to continued soreness in the knee, according to the Miami Herald. Even worse, Whiteside thinks there might be something to all this soreness, and is calling out the Heat’s medical staff over not doing what they can to fix his bum wheel.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Whiteside had some harsh words over the way Miami has handled his knee, saying that he is suffering from a “serious issue.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSERIK SPOELSTRAHASSAN WHITESIDEMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP