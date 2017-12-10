Getty Image

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat were in Mexico City this weekend for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Before the game tipped off on Saturday afternoon, the team got to tour the Mexican capital and see some of Mexico City’s sights.

But sometimes, nature calls, and that set up an almost-hilarious incident on Friday. Spoelstra was nearly left behind by the team bus when he hopped off and got a bit distracted after using the restroom.

The Miami Herald has the story of the near-international incident, which all started when Spoelstra’s team got off the bus to take a team photo in a nearby park. After the photos were taken, he had to find a restroom to, you know, do what one does in restrooms.