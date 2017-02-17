Senior Night Tonight ! 😂😭 Ima Miss High School I Graduate this year ! Our Kent County High School Basketball 🏀 team went 16-0 this year in the NORTH! , Ref gave me a Tech For dancing because we was up by too much lol I'm still recovering from my heel spur👌🏾💕 A post shared by ☁️SWAGS ENDING RACISM☁️ (@yvngswag) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

A high schooler from Maryland earned the most entertaining technical foul at his Senior Night game, as he got hit with a T for dancing while dribbling late in a game in which his team was winning big.

Shemar Turner from Kent County High School in Maryland is also a hip-hop artist and dancer that goes by “Yvng Swag” and he brought his dance moves to the basketball court. The crowd loved it as he styled on the defense with his moves, all while keeping his dribble. The defense didn’t seem overly bothered by it either, but the referee was having none of it and blew his whistle after about five seconds of his dancing and slapped him with a technical.

The crowd and Turner found it pretty funny that the ref would T him up for dancing. This is the next evolution of basketball. We’ve already seen dancing become a staple of NBA players’ pregame routines, with none more famous than Russell Westbrook and Cameron Payne’s pregame dance session. Now I really want to see Westbrook break out his moves mid-dribble.

With the All-Star game happening Sunday night, that would be the perfect opportunity to take some inspiration from Turner and show off some moves mid-game.