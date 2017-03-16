Ranking The Greatest Upsets in NCAA Tournament History

A High School Team Lost Its Playoff Game On A Shot That Never Should’ve Counted

03.16.17 24 mins ago

A high school basketball playoff game in Michigan gave us a great example of why we should be happy that instant replay exists at the highest college and professional levels. West Bloomfield earned a 67-66 victory over Novi in double overtime on a controversial buzzer-beating layup.

West Bloomfield’s Kevin McAdoo hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to advance his team to the state quarterfinals, but there is quite a bit of controversy over whether the shot was released prior to the clock expiring. A picture posted to Twitter of the final shot appears to show the ball still in McAdoo’s hands while the clock reads 0.0, which would mean the shot should not have counted.

It’s a picture taken from a distance, but if we enhance…

Twitter/@rcbayer2017

