Getty Image

One of the best things to come out of Sam Hinkie’s controversial stewardship over the Philadelphia 76ers was an immortal axiom that has become ubiquitous in pop culture over the past few years.

#TrustTheProcess has not only come to define a new era of Sixers basketball that is the byproduct of long, excruciating climb out of NBA futility; their best player, Joel Embiid, has adopted it as his nickname, and it’s been the source and fulcrum of endless social media memes.

It’s such a versatile catchall phrase that people across all sectors are co-opting it to offer inspiration where needed. For at least one grade school teacher, than includes the classroom.