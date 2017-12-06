Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets already had their fair share of injury issues this season, but this time an issue with health has taken their head coach away.

The team announced on Wednesday that head coach Steve Clifford will step away from the team to deal with an undisclosed health concern. In a team release, the Hornets said there is “no timetable for his return,” and that associate head coach Stephen Silas will act as head coach in Clifford’s absence.

One odd and perhaps worrying part of the release is that the team is not specific about the ailment, saying that out of respect for Clifford’s “privacy” the team will not comment on the matter more than its initial one-paragraph release.