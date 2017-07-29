NBA general managers travel a lot, and when they’re not evaluating players they’re eating lots of food. Charlotte Hornets GM Rich Cho decided all this travel and eating should be put to use, and now he’s officially a food blogger.

Sports Illustrated caught up with Cho on Saturday when he launched Big Time Bites, a website where he reviews food that has blown him away. The site was launched after his food picture Instagram account caught the attention of a number of executives in the NBA.

The piece starts with Cho eating scallops for breakfast, which certainly tells you about what he’s willing to try when it comes to food. It also chronicles his Burmese upbringing and how he embraced trying different foods as his status rose in the NBA.