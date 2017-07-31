The Hornets Unveiled Their First Two Official Jordan Brand Uniforms

Charlotte Hornets

After Nike took over the uniform production for the NBA this season, it opened the door for the Hornets to do something unique with their majority owner Michael Jordan. With Jordan Brand being a Nike property, the Hornets were allowed to swap out the Nike Swoosh that will adorn the other 29 teams’ uniforms around the NBA for the Jumpman logo.

Charlotte will be the only team with the Jordan Brand logo on their uniforms, which is a special nod to their owner and the greatest NBA player of all-time. On Monday, the Hornets made the official unveiling of the first two uniforms with the Jumpman logo on them, the Association and Icon editions — formerly known as the Home and Road uniforms.

There isn’t a significant change to the uniform look aside from the Jordan logo on the right chest, as the teal and white uniforms don’t stray far from their previous designs.