Every once in a while, an NBA team gets stunned in just about the most heartbreaking way that you can imagine. That happened on Thursday night to the Houston Rockets, which looked like it was going to snap its three-game losing streak when it went to Boston and took on the Celtics.

The reason this hurt so much was that it did not look like that was going to be the case for about 2.5 quarters. The Rockets started the game by blitzing Boston, starting things off with a 12-0 run in the first three minutes of action. Things were so bad that, when the two teams went to halftime, Houston held a 62-38 lead.

It looked like Mike D’Antoni’s squad, which is dealing with injuries to Chris Paul and Clint Capela, was going to waltz to a win. Seeing as how they led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter, no one would have faulted Boston for packing things in and coasting for the remainder of the evening.