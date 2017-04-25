There are late-arriving crowds and then there are the crowds for Houston Rockets games. For whatever reason, attendance isn’t great and nobody seems to show up on time, even for postseason games involving Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the town’s very own James Harden.
So the Rockets are doing the only thing a responsible franchise desperate to have a packed house at tip-off of Game 5 against the Thunder would do — offer $1 beers before the game.
#RedNation, Game 5 is tomorrow! Get to @ToyotaCenter early & cheer on the #Rockets. $1 Beers, Sodas, Nachos & Hot D… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 24, 2017
From 5:30 to 6:30, you can guzzle all the $1 beers you can get into your gullet. They’re not classy IPAs or oatmeal stouts from your favorite craft brewery, but hey, you take what you can get in a professional sports arena/stadium. You can also get nachos and hot dogs too, so even if you don’t consume alcohol, you can enjoy a very inexpensive appetizer or sandwich pregame.
An entire arena clamoring to get $1 beers for an hour…? I think you’ll probably be lucky to get two of them.
.10 adjusted for inflation is around .40. There will be 60% less violence than at the White Sox game.
Houston is a terrible sports town (except for NFL), so this is no surprise. We lost our farm league hockey team (Aeros) to freakin’ Des Moines. They left us for a town 10% of our size in a damn flyover state.