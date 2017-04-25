Getty Image

There are late-arriving crowds and then there are the crowds for Houston Rockets games. For whatever reason, attendance isn’t great and nobody seems to show up on time, even for postseason games involving Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the town’s very own James Harden.

So the Rockets are doing the only thing a responsible franchise desperate to have a packed house at tip-off of Game 5 against the Thunder would do — offer $1 beers before the game.

#RedNation, Game 5 is tomorrow! Get to @ToyotaCenter early & cheer on the #Rockets. $1 Beers, Sodas, Nachos & Hot D… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 24, 2017

From 5:30 to 6:30, you can guzzle all the $1 beers you can get into your gullet. They’re not classy IPAs or oatmeal stouts from your favorite craft brewery, but hey, you take what you can get in a professional sports arena/stadium. You can also get nachos and hot dogs too, so even if you don’t consume alcohol, you can enjoy a very inexpensive appetizer or sandwich pregame.