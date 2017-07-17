Can This App Help Discover The Next Sports Superstar? | Human Impact

The Houston Rockets Are Up For Sale After A Huge Offseason Of Spending

07.17.17 1 hour ago

Few teams have had as busy and successful an offseason as the Houston Rockets this summer, landing Chris Paul in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and inking James Harden to a massive, record-breaking contract extension. Those moves indicate that the Rockets are ready to make a run at the Warriors and try to compete for championships now.

With those moves, few teams in the NBA are as attractive as Houston, and owner Les Alexander is hoping that he can cash out while on top, as CEO Tad Brown held a press conference on Monday to say that the team is for sale in a stunning announcement.

TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

