The Rockets Have Sold For More Than $2 Billion To A Houston-Based Casino Owner

#NBA
09.05.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Tilman Fertitta is the newest owner of the Houston Rockets. The Houston-based casino owner will buy the Rockets for more than $2 billion according to multiple reports that broke Tuesday morning.

Fertitta is the owner of the Landry’s restaurant empire and also owns the Golden Nugget casino brand. The billionaire has dabbled in sports before, helping bring the NFL back to Houston with the Texans. He also served as director of the Rockets during the 1990s.

The Rockets went up for sale back in July and Alexander has now sold the team, a week after donating $10 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. It was a huge charitable move made for a city in crisis as it looks to recover from the devastating flooding. Fox’s Mark Berman first reported the sale to Fertitta, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the price point, which is the largest for an NBA team in history.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSHouston RocketsLeslie AlexanderNBAtilman fertitta

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP