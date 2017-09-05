Getty Image

Tilman Fertitta is the newest owner of the Houston Rockets. The Houston-based casino owner will buy the Rockets for more than $2 billion according to multiple reports that broke Tuesday morning.

Fertitta is the owner of the Landry’s restaurant empire and also owns the Golden Nugget casino brand. The billionaire has dabbled in sports before, helping bring the NFL back to Houston with the Texans. He also served as director of the Rockets during the 1990s.

The Rockets went up for sale back in July and Alexander has now sold the team, a week after donating $10 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. It was a huge charitable move made for a city in crisis as it looks to recover from the devastating flooding. Fox’s Mark Berman first reported the sale to Fertitta, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the price point, which is the largest for an NBA team in history.