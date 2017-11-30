Joel Embiid Detailed How His Ongoing Beef With Hassan Whiteside Started

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat
Sports Writer
11.29.17

Getty Image

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s most fascinating players. His on-court production, when healthy, speaks for itself, but we’ve seen hundreds of productive on-court ballers come and go. What separates Embiid from his peers is his unrivaled dedication to the entertainment side of being a professional athlete. Nobody does more for mindless internet humor than Joel Embiid.

Embiid went so far as to admit that he is basically an internet troll in a fantastic podcast with J.J. Redick that dropped on The Ringer Wednesday morning. Among the many things Redick touched on in his conversation with Embiid was his ongoing beef with Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside.

Like Embiid, Whiteside doesn’t shy away from using social media as an avenue to entertain. He’s one of the more active NBA players across Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, with highlights including his endless laughter at Snapchat’s “turnt-up hot dog.” Whiteside isn’t quite at Embiid’s level in this regard, but he’s pretty damn close. Considering how much trash both of these guys talk, it’s no surprise that they don’t like each other.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Miami Heat
TAGSHASSAN WHITESIDEJOEL EMBIIDMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP