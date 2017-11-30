Getty Image

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s most fascinating players. His on-court production, when healthy, speaks for itself, but we’ve seen hundreds of productive on-court ballers come and go. What separates Embiid from his peers is his unrivaled dedication to the entertainment side of being a professional athlete. Nobody does more for mindless internet humor than Joel Embiid.

Embiid went so far as to admit that he is basically an internet troll in a fantastic podcast with J.J. Redick that dropped on The Ringer Wednesday morning. Among the many things Redick touched on in his conversation with Embiid was his ongoing beef with Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside.

Like Embiid, Whiteside doesn’t shy away from using social media as an avenue to entertain. He’s one of the more active NBA players across Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, with highlights including his endless laughter at Snapchat’s “turnt-up hot dog.” Whiteside isn’t quite at Embiid’s level in this regard, but he’s pretty damn close. Considering how much trash both of these guys talk, it’s no surprise that they don’t like each other.