Getty Image

It’s been a great summer for Ice Cube and the BIG3 league. Their first season is officially in the books and the championship game was live on FS1 for the world to see. The league is in a healthy spot and looking to add more big names to the rosters for its second season next summer.

Unfortunately, the BIG3 was hit with a lawsuit by the Champions Basketball League and its founder Carl George on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the BIG3 of stealing not only players from the CBL, but also proprietary ideas as well. George also claims in the lawsuit that the CBL and the BIG3 were initially partners with the idea that at some point, the league would be big enough to take on the NBA.

The lawsuit revealed that some of the players who signed with the CBL didn’t sign exclusive contracts, which allowed them to double dip and play for the BIG3 as well. The problem became that the BIG3 would sign those players to exclusive contracts therefore not allowing them to play in the CBL.