Ice Cube Isn’t About To Let LaVar Ball Forget About His BIG3 Challenge

Getty Image

Shortly after LaVar Ball unveiled Big Baller Brand’s signature shoe for his now Los Angeles Lakers rookie son Lonzo Ball, Ice Cube went at the entrepreneurial and ostentatious father with a challenge: make a BIG3 four-point shot and Cube will buy 10 pairs of the BBB ZO2 sneakers.

Ball not only happily accepted Cube’s challenge but he upped the stakes of the bet. Now the challenge is if Ball makes a four-point shot before Cube, the rapper has to buy BBB sneakers for LaVar’s whole AAU team.

A couple of months have passed since the challenge was issued and accepted, but with the BIG3 heading to sunny Los Angeles this weekend, Cube took to Instagram to remind Ball about the bet.