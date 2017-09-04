Getty Image

Ice Cube‘s BIG3 basketball tournament just wrapped up its inaugural season, and by most accounts, it was an unqualified success. With a host of former NBA stars, healthy television ratings, and big turnouts in every city, Fox Sports recently announced that they’ll bring it back for another season next year. And this time around, it could feature even more marquee names.

The undefeated Trilogy – led by Rashad McCants, Al Harrington, and Kenyon Martin – took home the league’s first-ever championship on Aug. 26, but Cube’s brainchild had the misfortune of being scheduled on the same night, not to mention in the same city, as the highly-anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Needless to say, Cube wasn’t too happy about it, as he told Rohan Nadkarni of SI.com: