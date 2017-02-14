Getty Image

Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly be more psyched about Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league, BIG3, they go and release an updated list of all the former NBA stars who have currently signed on to participate (in one capacity or another), along with even more details about how the whole thing will work. Here’s the list of guys we know for sure will play in the tournament so far, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com: