NBA 80's Dream Team

Allen Iverson, Jason Williams, And Chauncey Billups Highlight The Explosive New BIG3 League

02.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly be more psyched about Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league, BIG3, they go and release an updated list of all the former NBA stars who have currently signed on to participate (in one capacity or another), along with even more details about how the whole thing will work. Here’s the list of guys we know for sure will play in the tournament so far, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com:

  • Chauncey Billups
  • Allen Iverson
  • Kenyon Martin
  • Stephen Jackson
  • Jermaine O’Neal
  • Rashard Lewis
  • Jason Williams
  • Mike Bibby
  • Bonzi Wells
  • Al Harrington
  • Ricky Davis
