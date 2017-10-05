The Cavaliers’ Guard Depth Took Another Hit In Their First Preseason Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the few legitimate NBA Championship contenders in the Eastern Conference, but their success relies heavily on whatever production they can get from the guard position now that they are missing Kyrie Irving’s scoring. The Cavaliers, of course, dealt Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for a package of players and draft picks that included Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas, but Thomas is still recovering from a hip injury he sustained last season.

Predicting what Thomas is going to give the Cavaliers this season is impossible. Cleveland is hoping for the best, but Thomas’ hip injury was serious, and the physical nature of his game doesn’t help matters. If Thomas it as his best, he’s flying into the lane and finishing over, around, or through much bigger defenders, and that is very taxing on his 5-9, 185 lb frame.

The Cavaliers’ current guard depth chart has Derrick Rose at the top, with some combination of Iman Shumpert, Jose Calderon, Kay Felder, and Dwyane Wade backing him up. Yes, the Cavaliers are considering playing Dwyane Wade at point guard this season.

