Iman Shumpert Will Have Knee Surgery And Be Out Indefinitely For The Cavs

#Cleveland Cavaliers
11.30.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

Iman Shumpert was not expected back by the Cleveland Cavaliers anytime soon. Now it appears that Shump’s knee injury may keep him out even longer than expected.

The Cavaliers announced that Shumpert would ideed have surgery on his knee injury. The team first reported that Shumpert would miss time on Halloween with knee soreness. He was also injured in the preseason, adding up to a very disappointing year for him.

Earlier in the month the Cavaliers announced that Shumpert than would miss at least a week with the knee effusion.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSIMAN SHUMPERT

