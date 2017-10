Getty Image

The Cavaliers’ defensive woes will likely get worse before they get better. That seems impossible, considering Cleveland ranks 27th in the league in defensive rating (109.8 on NBA.com), but it’s probably going to be the case.

That is because the Cavaliers are going to be without their best defender for a bit, as Iman Shumpert sits out with knee soreness and will be evaluated in “5-7 days.”