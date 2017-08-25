Another Cavaliers Point Guard Allegedly Requested A Trade This Offseason

#Cleveland Cavaliers
08.25.17 37 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving‘s trade request became the story of the NBA offseason as the summer wore on. Why would a player want to leave a loaded Cleveland team with LeBron James leading the way? As the days wore on, the issues lying underneath all that success for the Cavs became clear.

Irving was traded to Boston on Tuesday in a move that brought the Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas in return. It’s also a move that seemingly ended the drama with the Cavaliers, who might eventually get Dwyane Wade should a buyout come in Chicago. But beyond that, the roster seems settled for the most part.

But now it seems that Irving wasn’t the only unhappy point guard on Lake Erie. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Friday that backup point guard Iman Shumpert had asked for a trade this summer as well. That would make it two point guards who asked out within a matter of weeks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSIMAN SHUMPERTKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 22 hours ago 3 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP