Getty Image

Kyrie Irving‘s trade request became the story of the NBA offseason as the summer wore on. Why would a player want to leave a loaded Cleveland team with LeBron James leading the way? As the days wore on, the issues lying underneath all that success for the Cavs became clear.

Irving was traded to Boston on Tuesday in a move that brought the Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas in return. It’s also a move that seemingly ended the drama with the Cavaliers, who might eventually get Dwyane Wade should a buyout come in Chicago. But beyond that, the roster seems settled for the most part.

But now it seems that Irving wasn’t the only unhappy point guard on Lake Erie. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Friday that backup point guard Iman Shumpert had asked for a trade this summer as well. That would make it two point guards who asked out within a matter of weeks.