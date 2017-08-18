‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Reminisced About Being An Intern During The Jail Blazers Era

#Portland Trail Blazers
08.18.17 45 mins ago

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Earlier this year, we took a trip down memory lane when we cataloged all of the absurd moments from the infamous Jail Blazers era in Portland, which included that time Zach Randolph shattered Reuben Patterson’s eye-socket, the time Rasheed Wallace and Damon Stoudamire got stopped by the state police for smoking weed on the way back from a Sonics game, the time Qyntel Woods tried to use his basketball card as identification, and so much more.

As it turns out, Jay Ellis, co-star of the hit HBO series Insecure, actually worked as an intern for the Trail Blazers during this time, and he took a moment to reminisce about his experience on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSInsecureJail Blazersjay ellisPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 9 hours ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP