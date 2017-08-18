Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Earlier this year, we took a trip down memory lane when we cataloged all of the absurd moments from the infamous Jail Blazers era in Portland, which included that time Zach Randolph shattered Reuben Patterson’s eye-socket, the time Rasheed Wallace and Damon Stoudamire got stopped by the state police for smoking weed on the way back from a Sonics game, the time Qyntel Woods tried to use his basketball card as identification, and so much more.

As it turns out, Jay Ellis, co-star of the hit HBO series Insecure, actually worked as an intern for the Trail Blazers during this time, and he took a moment to reminisce about his experience on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!