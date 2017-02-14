NBA 80's Dream Team

The ‘Inside The NBA’ Crew Laughed At Joel Embiid For Dancing With A Torn Meniscus

02.13.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid isn’t going to see the court for a few more games. Philly’s rookie sensation has a torn meniscus in his knee, which we learned over the weekend. He’s not expected to need surgery, but it is bad enough that the Sixers are likely going to leave him sidelined for a few more games.

Embiid did raise some eyebrows when he went up on stage and danced at a Meek Mill concert the day before the news dropped. Embiid knew his knee was messed up, and plenty of people are wondering why he was being so active while sidelined with this injury.

The Inside the NBA crew weighed in on this on Monday night, and the general consensus was Embiid probably made the wrong decision. Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Charles Barkley all essentially agreed that Embiid shouldn’t have gotten up there and danced. The whole crew laughed when Shaq said “when you’re hurt, you kinda gotta chill out and relax,” probably because they all thought it was common sense.

Meanwhile, Kenny Smith made a joke at the Sixers’ big man’s expense, saying that you don’t need a healthy knee to “Juju On That Beat.”

TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYINSIDE THE NBAJOEL EMBIIDkenny smithPHILADELPHIA 76ERSShaquille O'Neal

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP