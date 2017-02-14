Getty Image

Joel Embiid isn’t going to see the court for a few more games. Philly’s rookie sensation has a torn meniscus in his knee, which we learned over the weekend. He’s not expected to need surgery, but it is bad enough that the Sixers are likely going to leave him sidelined for a few more games.

Embiid did raise some eyebrows when he went up on stage and danced at a Meek Mill concert the day before the news dropped. Embiid knew his knee was messed up, and plenty of people are wondering why he was being so active while sidelined with this injury.

The Inside the NBA crew weighed in on this on Monday night, and the general consensus was Embiid probably made the wrong decision. Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Charles Barkley all essentially agreed that Embiid shouldn’t have gotten up there and danced. The whole crew laughed when Shaq said “when you’re hurt, you kinda gotta chill out and relax,” probably because they all thought it was common sense.

Meanwhile, Kenny Smith made a joke at the Sixers’ big man’s expense, saying that you don’t need a healthy knee to “Juju On That Beat.”