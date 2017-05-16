Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

The ‘Inside The NBA’ Crew Hid A Bunch Of Political Jokes In The Wizards Gone Fishin’ Segment

05.16.17 1 hour ago

NBA on TNT

John Wall and the Washington Wizards couldn’t stop Kelly Olynyk from having the game of his life in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal on Monday night. So NBA fans know what that means: it’s time for the Wizards to go fishing.

TNT’s Inside the NBA has been known to slide some jokes into their famous fishing images, and they really went for it with their Washington shot after the game late Monday night.

The crew also put Beyonce with James Harden on a boat named “We Owe Chuck $3 M,” which was good, but the D.C. image that was most notable because of all the political jokes.

“This promises to be interesting anytime you send a team in Washington D.C. fishing,” Ernie Johnson said to promo the image.

What he means here is that the Wizards were going fishing in a swamp. There was John Wall on an airboat named ‘Merica with Hillary Clinton and five former presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter.

