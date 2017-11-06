Getty Image

On March 24th, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker went Super Saiyan on the Boston Celtics. He held a grudge with the hoop all evening, pouring in 70 points, becoming the youngest player ever to score 40 or more points in a game and setting a Suns franchise record for most buckets in a single game. The Suns wound up losing the game, on account of being the Suns, but the team didn’t care. They weren’t making the playoffs, another unbearable Arizona summer was looming, and life is too damn short.

So the team gathered for a group photo, baby-faced Booker beaming in the middle, his hands clasping a white sheet of paper with the number “70” written in black ink.

The flick was posted to the NBA’s official Instagram account, though Booker’s statline quickly became the second-most interesting thing about it. Thanks to what was then a recent update to the app, any comment left by a verified or popular user got featured for all to see, plucked from a wasteland of thousands and given top billing. On this particular photo, as your eyes moved from Booker’s grin south to the comments section, a retort from @bossman99 hovered above everyone else’s.

“NEVER SEEN SO MANY GUYS HAPPY AFTER AN L,” wrote bossman99, aka Celtics guard Jae Crowder, who, in order to be the boss, apparently needs to type in all-caps.

A few minutes later, Booker fired back.

“You can’t guard me.”