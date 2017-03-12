This Alley-Oop Put An Exclamation Point On Iowa State’s Big 12 Championship Game Victory

03.11.17 1 hour ago

Alley-oops are fun. Alley-oops that feature one-handed throw downs are even more fun. One-handed alley-oops to put an exclamation point on a team winning their conference tournament are the best.

Those first two statements have always been true. On Saturday, we learned that the final statement is true as well. Iowa State and West Virginia faced off with the Big 12 tournament championship on the line. The Cyclones came out on top, 80-74, to win their third conference tournament title in four years.

The Mountaineers kept things close, but couldn’t seem to really close the gap late in the game on Iowa State. This is partly because things seemed to become inevitable after senior guard Deonte Burton went way up to throw down after West Virginia’s press was broken.

TAGSBIG 12College BasketballIOWA STATE CYCLONES
