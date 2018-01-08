YouTube/Player

Isaiah Thomas made his Cavaliers debut on Jan. 2, ending his more than six month absence from the basketball court due to a lingering hip injury.

When Thomas was traded from Boston to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving, his hip injury caused a bit of a delay in the trade going through as Cleveland pushed for more in return from the Celtics. Eventually, the deal went through and there was a bit of damage control needed from Thomas and his camp regarding his health status, since he was pushing towards a max deal in free agency in 2018 and his value was suddenly in question.

We’ll have to wait and see what Thomas’ long-term health outlook is, but early returns from his first two games back have been positive — the dynamic guard has scored 17 and 19 points in limited playing time in a pair of Cavaliers wins.