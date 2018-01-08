Isaiah Thomas Revealed Some Of His Phone Call With Adrian Wojnarowski After Being Traded

Isaiah Thomas made his Cavaliers debut on Jan. 2, ending his more than six month absence from the basketball court due to a lingering hip injury.

When Thomas was traded from Boston to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving, his hip injury caused a bit of a delay in the trade going through as Cleveland pushed for more in return from the Celtics. Eventually, the deal went through and there was a bit of damage control needed from Thomas and his camp regarding his health status, since he was pushing towards a max deal in free agency in 2018 and his value was suddenly in question.

We’ll have to wait and see what Thomas’ long-term health outlook is, but early returns from his first two games back have been positive — the dynamic guard has scored 17 and 19 points in limited playing time in a pair of Cavaliers wins.

