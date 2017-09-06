Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas was hoping the 2017-18 season would be a chance to validate his 2016-17 campaign in which he emerged as one of the league’s best scorers and was a second team All-NBA performer. Another season like that, and the diminutive point guard would be able to cash in on a max or near-max deal next summer.

However, Thomas’ summer has not gone according to plan, with a hip injury sidelining him for the end of the playoffs and into the upcoming season for a yet undetermined amount of time and being traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers. With Boston, Thomas at least could feel like he had a chance at being re-signed, and he wanted to stay with the Celtics provided they’d back up the Brinks truck.

With Cleveland, it seems far less likely that the Cavs would pay Thomas the long-term, high-annual salary he’s looking to get, whether or not LeBron James stays. So, the partial season that Thomas will play with Cleveland will probably be an audition to the rest of the league in proving that his 2016-17 season wasn’t an anomaly and that his hip won’t be a long-term health issue.

With an eye to 2018, Thomas is already preparing for potential negotiations by looking into changing his agent, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.