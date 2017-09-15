Isaiah Thomas Is Already Giving Away Celtics Team Secrets On Instagram

#Boston Celtics
09.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas might not be a factor on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the foreseeable future, but he’s still able to play mind games with his former Boston Celtics teammates. The point guard hopped into the comments on Instagram on Thursday to have a bit of fun with Al Horford.

Thomas is still sidelined with a hip injury that nearly derailed his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers last month. The point guard clearly loved his teammates and playing for the Celtics, but now that he’s in Cleveland he’s seemed willing to share a bit of scouting report information with the masses.

Horford posted a picture of him working out on Thursday, a photo that Thomas saw and quickly commented on.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSAl HorfordBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMAS

