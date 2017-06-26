Isaiah Thomas Somehow Got An NBA All-Defensive Team Vote

06.26.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

On Monday afternoon, prior to the NBA Awards, the All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams were revealed and those that made the first and second teams came as little surprise. The three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards both topped their respective lists.

However, what always makes for some comical reading is the “also received votes” section released by the NBA that shows what players that were highly undeserving of a vote received one anyways. We’ll start our look at the “also received votes” sections with the All-Defensive teams, which always provides some tremendous results.

Around The Web

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMAS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 3 days ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 4 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 4 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP