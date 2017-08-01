Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas is among the best bargains in the NBA right now, as the Celtics’ point guard will make just $6.3 million in 2017-18, but when he becomes a free agent he’s ready to get paid. After averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game to lead the Celtics to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Thomas proved that he’s one of the league’s best scorers and worthy of far more than his present deal.

Boston will have to make a significant decision regarding Thomas next summer, as he has stated that he wants to cash in with a max deal when he hits free agency. To be exact, Thomas said the Celtics will need to “back up the Brinks truck” for him.

In case you were wondering how serious Thomas is about his paper, he revealed on Monday that he has a pair of sandals with the image of cash pouring out of a Brinks truck.