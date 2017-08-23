Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Rubbed Some Teammates The Wrong Way In Boston

The Boston Celtics made a huge move in trading for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday. The move gives the Celtics a formidable offensive trio of Irving, Gordon Hayward, and Al Horford, and swaps the 25-year-old Irving with two years remaining on his deal in at point guard for Isaiah Thomas, who has stood firm in his stance that he deserves a max deal next summer.
There are basketball reasons and financial reasons that make some sense for the Celtics in this trade. Giving Irving a max deal in the future is likely more palatable than doing the same for Thomas, and they sell high on Thomas after a career year ended prematurely due to a hip injury to acquire a four-time All-Star.
However, one Fox Sports reporter would like you to know that the trade for Irving was also about getting a problem player out of the Celtics locker room. Chris Broussard appeared on Fox Sports One’s Undisputed and reported that Thomas wasn’t as well-liked in the Celtics locker room as you might think.
