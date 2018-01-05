Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited 2017-18 NBA regular season debut on January 2nd against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thomas posted an impressive 17 points on 6-12 shooting in just 18 minutes, but most importantly, he looked like the same player he was in Boston last season. The injured hip was not an issue for him on Tuesday night.

In the interest of taking things slow, Thomas didn’t play in Wednesday nights marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 102-88, but the drama surrounding Thomas’ postponed tribute video in Boston is still ongoing.

Thomas requested that the Celtics run their planned tribute video for him during the Cavaliers’ next and final visit to Boston. Thomas’ reasoning is sound, outside of the fact that having his representatives request a schedule change for a tribute video is exceptionally contrived. Thomas wanted the video played in a game that he was actually going to participate in, and on a night where his family and friends can be in attendance.