One ESPN Reporter Thinks Staying In Cleveland Is Isaiah Thomas’ Best Chance At A Big Contract

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
01.09.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas famously said over the summer that he expected the Boston Celtics to back up the proverbial money truck to his front door when it came to negotiate a new contract. Thomas was, of course, traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to get point guard Kyrie Irving in Boston.

The injured Thomas took the first few months of the NBA season to get right, finally making his debut for the Cavs in early January. But it is a contract year for Thomas, and his free agency now coincides with LeBron James’ ever-present decision later this summer.

What happens with these current teammates might not be so intertwined in the end, but right now it’s certainly a good question: What are the Cavaliers willing to pay Isaiah Thomas, and does that number change if LeBron James is playing somewhere else?

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, IT’s best chance at a big contract will indeed come from the Cavaliers. He reported on Tuesday that most NBA execs expect a big deal from the Cavs, especially if LeBron James goes off to play elsewhere next fall. And, as Windhorst writes, the Cavs aren’t likely to let Thomas walk away for nothing after the big trade that went down this summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMAS

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 10 hours ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP