Isaiah Thomas Is Tired Of ‘Dumbass Questions’ About The Celtics Trade

Isaiah Thomas is tired of talking about the Boston Celtics, a team that decided they didn’t want him anymore. Thomas loved Boston, but that phase of his life and the way the team traded him over the summer is well-covered at this point.

As the point guard is nearing full health and a debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s clear he’s getting frustrated about all the questions he’s fielded about his now-former team. Most recently, Thomas’ comments made in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols made waves as he said he wished the Celtics’ training staff had given him more information about his hip injury.

Isaiah Thomas tells @Rachel__Nichols if he could have done it all over again, he would have sat out last year's playoffs. pic.twitter.com/6equSi4v40 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2017

Whether it was the reaction to that response or just the overwhelming amount of questions he continues to receive about Boston, Thomas went on a Boxing Day rant on Twitter on Tuesday, decrying “dumbass questions” from reporters about the Celtics and declaring how he’s not the one that keeps bringing up his former team in public.