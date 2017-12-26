Isaiah Thomas Is Tired Of ‘Dumbass Questions’ About The Celtics Trade

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
12.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas is tired of talking about the Boston Celtics, a team that decided they didn’t want him anymore. Thomas loved Boston, but that phase of his life and the way the team traded him over the summer is well-covered at this point.

As the point guard is nearing full health and a debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s clear he’s getting frustrated about all the questions he’s fielded about his now-former team. Most recently, Thomas’ comments made in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols made waves as he said he wished the Celtics’ training staff had given him more information about his hip injury.

Whether it was the reaction to that response or just the overwhelming amount of questions he continues to receive about Boston, Thomas went on a Boxing Day rant on Twitter on Tuesday, decrying “dumbass questions” from reporters about the Celtics and declaring how he’s not the one that keeps bringing up his former team in public.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMAS

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 48 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP