Isaiah Thomas Got Ejected After Karate Chopping Andrew Wiggins’ Chin

NBA TV

Isaiah Thomas is back on the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the dynamic scoring guard has shown his ability to get buckets since making his debut after missing the start of the year due to a hip injury, Thomas is still apparently trying to iron out some wrinkles that have formed as he’s getting back into the swing of things.

For example, on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas showed that he hasn’t quite gotten his defensive timing down yet. This wasn’t because he messed up a rotation or anything, but rather, he missed the ball while going for a steal and instead caught Andrew Wiggins in the chin with a karate chop.

This certainly looks like it was an accident, but it was still a brutal looking foul that occurred in the third quarter a blowout. This kind of fouls is the example of a foul where the intent doesn’t matter, as karate chopping an opponent’s head/neck isn’t cool even if it’s on accident.