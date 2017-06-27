Isaiah Thomas Is The Latest NBA Star To Appear In ESPN’S Body Issue

#ESPN
06.27.17 31 mins ago

ESPN

Get ready to see a lot more of Isaiah Thomas this summer. The Boston Celtics point guard will appear in ESPN’s Body Issue when it drops early next month. Thomas joins sports stars like Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Báez and others in the athlete-specific rival to Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition.

Thomas appears wearing nothing and holding little more than a basketball in a promotional video ESPN released for the issue. Here’s a look at the photo shoot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNespn body issueEzekiel ElliottISAIAH THOMAS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 5 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 5 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP