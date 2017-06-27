Isaiah Thomas Is The Latest NBA Star To Appear In ESPN’S Body Issue

ESPN

Get ready to see a lot more of Isaiah Thomas this summer. The Boston Celtics point guard will appear in ESPN’s Body Issue when it drops early next month. Thomas joins sports stars like Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Báez and others in the athlete-specific rival to Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition.

Thomas appears wearing nothing and holding little more than a basketball in a promotional video ESPN released for the issue. Here’s a look at the photo shoot.