Isaiah Thomas won’t be suspended for his karate chop, but he will be a bit lighter in the wallet.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard was fined by the NBA on Tuesday after his flagrant foul against Andrew Wiggins. The infraction came on Monday night in a 127-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thomas was fined $20,000 for the chop, which got him ejected from the game after it was ruled a flagrant two. The incident happened with 6:47 left in the third quarter as Thomas was trying to defend Wiggins, who had the ball for the Timberwolves.

It didn’t seem to be intentional, and Thomas apologized before he left the floor for good on Monday. Here’s video of the incident, in case you missed it.