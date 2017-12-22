Twitter/Cavaliers

Isaiah Thomas’ recovery from a tear in his right hip that he suffered as a member of the Boston Celtics last season has been tedious to say the least. The timeline for his Cavaliers debut has been all over the place, with different people reporting different things. Thomas himself has refuted some reports, but none of that really matters now as his return is imminent.

The Cavaliers sent Thomas down to their G-League affiliate, the Canton Charge, on Thursday. Thomas participated in one full practice with the team. After practice, the Cavaliers recalled Thomas just hours before Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas inched even closer to his Cleveland debut when he took the floor with his Cavaliers teammates for the first time prior to tipoff on Thursday. Thomas was seen warming up with the Cavs, running through their layup lines, getting shots up, and doing everything else your typical NBA player does in their respective warmup routine.