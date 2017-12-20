Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas is officially making a pit stop between Boston and Cleveland. The rehabbing point guard will hit the court for the Canton Charge before officially returning to the NBA after his hip injury.

Thomas has been out of commission since last postseason, getting shut down in a series against the Cavaliers team he now would be playing for. But before he comes all the way back to Cleveland he’s going to test out his health in a scrimmage with the Charge.

It’s was thought that Thomas will get a stint in the G League before he returns to the NBA anyway, and a mid-December return was thought possible as recently as last month. That timeline clearly wasn’t exact, but Thomas is expected back by early January.