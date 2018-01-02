Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas doesn’t want a tribute video from the Celtics when the Cavaliers play in Boston on Wednesday night. The reason for Thomas is simple: he’s not playing, so why honor his play in Boston if he will be out of the lineup?

Not everyone sees the issue as so cut and dry, though. And since we live in a social media world these days, an argument about IT’s request for no tribute got a bunch of different reactions online. One of those reactions was silly enough for Thomas himself to respond to it.

When one Twitter user told Thomas to “get over yourself” about the video tribute idea, IT fired back, calling the tweeter a “dumbass” and explaining exactly why he didn’t want a video tribute on Wednesday night.