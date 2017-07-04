Getty Image

Reports came out on Tuesday afternoon that Gordon Hayward had made his long-awaited free agency decision and would be heading to Boston. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Haynes and was confirmed by multiple others, including USA Today’s Sam Amick and The Vertical’s Chris Mannix.

That seemed like it meant Hayward, this year’s top free agent, would be heading to the East’s top seed from a year ago as the Celtics tried to take down the Cavaliers in the East. The news caused mass celebration in Boston, from fans to players, as they landed a much needed additional star on the wing to complement Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford.

Thomas was among those to first react to the news, posting a tweet that simply had the eyes emoji after the reports first emerged.